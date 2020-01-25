Indianapolis is getting a cereal cafe, and it's opening next to a CBD dispensary

If that gets your stomach rumbling and your brain craving “CatDog” reruns, good news. Howard is installing televisions at Higher Life Cereal Cafe and designing a bright, happy-memories space decorated with pictures of old-school cartoon characters and cereal-brand mascots.

Higher Life Cereal Café’s grand opening starts at noon Feb. 1. Regular hours will from around 9 a.m. to about 6 p.m. daily, Howard said.

Howard, whose go-to cereals are Fruity Pebbles and Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries, is a Michigan native who moved with his family to Indiana when he was 11. He's never been in the food business but wanted to bring something cool and new to Indianapolis' east side.

The entrepreneur was also thinking about expanding his Higher Life CBD Dispensary brand. His newest CBD store is next to the budding cereal café. Howard's first shop is downtown at 901 N. Pennsylvania St.

Thinking Indiana may eventually OK legal weed, medical or recreational, Howard wanted a business that would complement his CBD operations and future foray into legal marijuana.

“My goal is to have a one-stop shop where I could have recreational marijuana, or medical, and then if you have a sweet tooth, you can just go to the same spot or next door and enjoy something that’s really tasteful.”