 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Is your hand sanitizer safe and effective?
0 comments

Is your hand sanitizer safe and effective?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
083119-blm-loc-2flu (copy)

LaNell Greenberg, an office support specialist at the McLean County Health Department, uses hand sanitizer while working Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the health department, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Washing with soap and water is the best way to rid your hands of visible dirt and mucus, which may contain viruses like the one that causes COVID-19. But, when on the go, using hand rub or liquid hand sanitizer is the second best option.

There are a lot of different types of hand sanitizers, but how do you know what products are safe? Dr. Gregory Poland, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert, says there are a few things you’ll want to check the label for, starting with the type of alcohol it contains.

“You want to select a hand sanitizer with at least 60%, ideally 70%, ethyl alcohol in it,” says Dr. Poland.

While ethyl alcohol is safe and effective, some products may contain other types of alcohol that should be avoided.

“You do not want a hand sanitizer that has methyl alcohol. Methyl alcohol is a toxin and should not be used. Unfortunately, what unethical producers are doing, in order to meet the demand and sell their product for hand sanitizer, is they’re using methyl alcohol, which is very cheap,” says Dr. Poland.

Another ingredient to avoid is 1-propanol alcohol, which is also a toxin.

Finally, check the expiration date. Like most products, hand sanitizers become less effective over time as the alcohol content wanes.

“Generally speaking, the ethanol-based hand sanitizers have about a three-year window,” says Dr. Poland.

Consumers should check the Food and Drug Administration website to view a list of hand sanitizer products that should not be used.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Robin's Wish Trailer Shines a Light on Robin Williams' Final Days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News