It’s now only days away: Jan. 1 to usher in the era of legalized recreational weed in Illinois

“I’m a little concerned whether growers will maintain the medical supply,” Patterson said. But he said all the advantages of a legal medical market will also apply to recreational customers.

“It works,” he said. “I know where it’s coming from. It’s better stuff. It’s legal. There are a lot of positives.”

Researchers say the full effects of legalization remain to be seen. The majority of cannabis consumers use it occasionally without incident.

But surveys of thousands of marijuana users in New Zealand, where pot is illegal, found that those who became dependent on cannabis experienced more problems with finances, in the workplace and in relationships, said study co-author Terrie Moffitt, a professor of psychology at Duke University in North Carolina.

“Once you legalize a drug, it changes everything,” Moffitt said. “It changes the stigma, the risk of arrest, accessibility, and frequency of use.”

In general, BDS market analysts found, people fall into three camps when it comes to weed: consumers, average age 39, who have used marijuana in the past six months; accepters, median age 49, who haven’t used cannabis lately but would consider it: and rejecters, average age 56, who are not planning to use it.