January 26 horoscope

Birthday today (Jan. 26): Take what belongs to you. Set your sights on your goals and don't look back. It's your turn to shine, and if you put in the effort, you will get what you deserve. An open mind and wise choices will lead to victory. Do your own thing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid battles that you cannot win. Ease your stress by doing something you enjoy. Taking time out will give you a new perspective on how to fix what's troubling you.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don't make a move if you don't have all the facts. An impulsive decision will send you on an adventure that tests your patience, causes anxiety and costs you time or money.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Less talk and more action will put you in a good position. Don't let someone else's uncertainty stand in your way. Love is featured, and a promise made will please you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Someone will be quick to point out flaws. Go over every detail and leave nothing to chance. Don't present what you have to offer until you are ready.