Jesse White Tumblers celebrate 60 years of acrobatics, community and legacy

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has lived a life.
Stepping into his Thompson Center office in Chicago reveals just that, and he jokes that if you venture to Springfield, there are three sites to see (two feature Lincoln, the other is his office). During his 85 years, White served in the military, played for the Chicago Cubs, was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives for 16 years, and was the recorder of deeds of Cook County for six years. He has been secretary of state since 1999.
But it was his mentoring of young people for a gym show that led to his Chicago namesake — the Jesse White Tumblers. White recalls teaching children how to tumble, wrestle and use gymnastics equipment at the Rockwell Gardens Fieldhouse during the off-season from the Cubs. After two months, the participants showed off their skills to the community.
“I told the parents that was my first and last show. And they said, ‘You know, our kids are staying away from gangs and negative aspects just to be with you,’” White said. “I said OK, I’ll try one more year. It kept going on, and every year I would say this is it. Now, it’s 59 years later.”
The Jesse White Tumblers group turns 60 this month and will celebrate “60 years of doing right by kids and giving them a wholesome experience” at a gala Thursday evening, where White says guests will see how the tumblers “help our young people grow tall and straight.”
White is still so integral to JWT’s work that it’s hard to separate the man from his namesake. According to White, there are approximately 250 performers in eight teams who perform about 1,500 shows a year. Children can become members as young as 6 and as late as their early 20s. Minors must maintain a minimum C average in school to perform with the team. Since its creation, the group has traveled the world, performed with professional sports teams, and spawned other tumbling groups.
When people talk about their first encounter with the tumblers, they speak in a tone of hero worship. Men in their 50s recall hardly being able to wait until they were old enough to follow in a brother’s footsteps after he made the team. Others recall seeing a show and wanting to be that person soaring in the air above the heads of their peers.
Perry Browley, 56, said he was about 5 when White called him up from the audience to jump on the mini-trampoline for a demonstration. Browley has been hooked ever since; so many years later, he’s a JWT coach helping kids learn difficult moves and combinations.
“He grabbed my hand and said: ‘I need you to bounce on the mini-tramp three times and turn over. ... You’re going to tuck your head, and I’m going to help you over.’ And when I went over, I was hooked,” Browley said. “A lot of people don’t understand that it’s just those little minor things that can actually structure an individual’s life.”
Browley was so enamored with tumbling, he created his own group, Tumbling For Success, a nonprofit that mirrors the lessons JWT and White taught him. On a late December evening on the South Side of Chicago, Browley was passing that knowledge on to the next generation for free, teaching children ages 5-9 basics like somersaults, cartwheels and how to hold your hands before you do a backward flip.
Woodlawn resident Benita Taylor was in tow with her 7-year-old daughter Phoenix Smith and two young nieces. She’d sought a program like Browley’s to help her daughter develop confidence, structure and discipline.
“A lot of gymnastics classes were expensive, or I’d have to drive across the city to put her in because they aren’t offered on the South Side,” Taylor said. “Unless we get up and start doing it ourselves, it won’t get done.”
Leandrew Collins, 27, joined the tumblers in 1996 after seeing a number of his uncles excited over their performances. He got hold of one of their taped shows, and soon was on the playground, trying to re-create the things he’d seen.
“I think it’s the adrenaline rush you get,” Collins said about the fascination with tumbling. “Some people like to jump out of airplanes. I think that’s what it is -- the rush you get and the people that you get to meet and the smiles that you get to put on people’s faces. There’s nothing like doing that.”
Collins says he’s a fifth- or sixth-generation Jesse White Tumbler. He already has his 2-year-old and 9-year-old children tumbling.
“Jesse White Tumblers is nothing but family,” he said. “After one person leaves, their daughter or son is becoming a tumbler. It’s like a revolving door -- it closes for one person and opens for the next generation.”
Emmanuel McGhee, 32, knows that feeling. The seed for tumbling was planted while watching Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, but he got hooked on tumbling at age 8 after watching a performance by the JWT team at Tuley Park.
“I tried out in 2000 for the Jesse White team and made it in 2000, and I’ve been a coach and driver ever since,” McGhee said. His older brother made the team in 2002, and his younger brother in 2003.
It was with younger brother Joseph, that McGhee, a South Loop resident, formed their own tumbling group in 2014 -- the Chicago Bulls Flippers , a group that tumbles during game breaks with other Chicago Bulls entertainment groups at the United Center and Sears Centre Arena. And McGhee still tumbles and performs with the Jesse White Tumblers. His 13-year-old son made the team in 2018.
“The tumbling team has made a great impact on my life,” McGhee said. “It’s a different generation now. We have less boys doing gymnastics and tumbling and more girls doing it now. The kids are more laid-back, but our generation, we would tumble for fun and because we knew the girls were watching and because our family was watching. It’s something we grew up doing, and I still have a love for it to this day.”
“The majority of the teams are men, but there are probably four to five girls in each unit,” said Star Johnson, a 24-year-old tumbler who joined the team at age 14. “You’re seeing a lot of girl tumblers because they can do the same things as guys.”
The Wrightwood resident saw the team during a holiday festival and thought she could join, having been in gymnastics since age 7. “Making the tumbling team motivated me to do more because I was like: ‘I already have these skills. What can’t I do?’” Now, Johnson tumbles with the team on weekends. “So many girls come up to me and say, ‘You inspire me,’ because they don’t see a lot of women doing that,” she said. “People don’t know who I am until I put a uniform on -- the uniform really speaks for itself.”
When you walk into the Jesse White Park and Community Center on a weekday, you see toddlers with their parents coming in for gym time. The parents sit while the kids bounce around. White greets the children and takes time for selfies with parents.
The site is also a practice space for the tumblers. The space, built in 2014, is where White says he wants kids to be better human beings and use their time in a positive way. That includes trying out for a spot on the tumbling team. Tryouts are typically held in September, training starts in October and when the tumblers’ skills are refined, graduation is in May, coach McGhee said.
To join the team, tumblers must be “leafless, pipeless and smokeless” (read: no drugs) and able to execute a forward roll, backward roll, round-off, flip and cartwheel during their tryout. Training is offered two days a week at the Jesse White Park and Community Center for kids from the North and West sides, and two days at Tuley Park for kids from the South Side and suburbs. There is no charge. If they make it through the training, the tumblers do shows and earn money for their performances.
“Some places, we perform free of charge; most places, we charge a fee, and the kids share and share alike in the fee, whether it’s $500 or $3,000,” White said. He makes the call on how much money the group charges, but White comes free of charge “primarily because all my life, someone has raised their hands to help me, and I never forgot. You get it, you give it back and you do something good with someone every day.”
White says when he leaves office in 2022, he’ll still work with his tumblers. He admits that he’s busier now than when he was younger because “there are more young people out there that are looking for something to grab onto.”
Since the team’s inception, over 18,000 youths have benefited from the program, according to the Jesse White Foundation.
“Everything that I’ve done, I’ve enjoyed, and I want these kids to enjoy the fruits of my labor and the fruits of their labor,” he said.