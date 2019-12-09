Jesse White Tumblers celebrate 60 years of acrobatics, community and legacy

White is still so integral to JWT’s work that it’s hard to separate the man from his namesake. According to White, there are approximately 250 performers in eight teams who perform about 1,500 shows a year. Children can become members as young as 6 and as late as their early 20s. Minors must maintain a minimum C average in school to perform with the team. Since its creation, the group has traveled the world, performed with professional sports teams, and spawned other tumbling groups.

When people talk about their first encounter with the tumblers, they speak in a tone of hero worship. Men in their 50s recall hardly being able to wait until they were old enough to follow in a brother’s footsteps after he made the team. Others recall seeing a show and wanting to be that person soaring in the air above the heads of their peers.

Perry Browley, 56, said he was about 5 when White called him up from the audience to jump on the mini-trampoline for a demonstration. Browley has been hooked ever since; so many years later, he’s a JWT coach helping kids learn difficult moves and combinations.