Jussie Smollett lawyers say recording mistake, which captured witness talking to attorney, points to conspiracy

Chicago police investigating the Jussie Smollett case apparently inadvertently taped 37 seconds of a private conversation between a key witness and his lawyer last year -- a tape that has since made it into the hands of Smollett’s defense team, which says it helps prove the actor’s innocence.

The video of conversation between Olabinjo Osundairo and his attorney, Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, was given to special prosecutors, who unwittingly turned it over to defense attorneys as part of a routine exchange of potential evidence.

When they realized they had done so, prosecutors asked the defense attorneys to confirm that they would not view it or use it, given that conversations between lawyers and their clients are confidential, attorney Sean Wieber said in court Friday.

But Smollett’s attorneys believe the tape shows what they have long argued: that Osundairo and his brother, who are the suspects-turned-witnesses at the heart of the case, were coached on a phony story to frame Smollett as a way to escape being charged themselves.

“We believe it’s evidence of them conspiring to come up with a story,” defense attorney Tina Glandian said in court Friday. “It is a significant statement that we would like to introduce into evidence.”