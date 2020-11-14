Living with Children: Grandparents fed up

Q: We sent our daughter a recent article of yours hoping it might cause her to rethink her approach to raising our grandson. It was not well-received and she is no longer speaking to us. The child, age 4, is quite ill-behaved. Our daughter makes one excuse after another for him: He was premature, he was hospitalized as a toddler and now has PTSD, he might have a biochemical imbalance, and so on. We feel that his real and only problem is lack of discipline. For example, when he's with us, he's perfectly well-behaved. We love our grandson, but don't like being around him when his parents are running the show. What should we do now?