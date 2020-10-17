Living with Children: Saying 'no' too much?

Q: Our first child, a boy, just turned 2. Per your advice, he is toilet trained and eating whatever I serve. Before he was born, we determined that we were not going to raise a picky eater. Our problem isn't our son; it's my sister-in-law, who has three kids, the youngest of which is 4. She insists that my husband and I say "no" to our son way too much. Is that even possible? Our son is very active and determined to get his own way. Your advice would be greatly valued.

A: First, I congratulate you on getting off to such a good start. These days, it is the rare child who is toilet trained on time (before 24 months) and equally rare for a 2-year-old to be eating whatever is put in front of him. Those are hardly accidents of genetics or "luck of the draw." They testify to parents who understand the need to set good disciplinary precedents early in a child's life.