Look -- from 1 to 31: Halloween candy power rankings

10. Skittles

Taste the rainbow! In addition to a good tagline, Skittles have an interestingly murky origin story. Currently owned by Mars Wrigley, the fruity candy has been manufactured in the United States only since the 1980s. A cached page on the Mars website merely alludes to "a company in England" regarding the origin of Skittles — and I can't find any concrete information as to who actually invented them, and when.

11. Krackel, Hershey's and Mr. Goodbar

I associate these almost entirely with Halloween — I'm not sure when or why you'd otherwise get your hands on a Krackel, which is so indistinguishable from a Crunch bar that I was forced to do a side-by-side taste test. My findings: Both are fine, but Krackel is a little sweeter.

12. Crunch Bar

A good, not great, candy bar that has one thing going for it: texture. The puffed rice doesn't add an ear-shattering crunch so much as absolutely no noise whatsoever. As I've written previously, I do have an appreciation for the memes that have arisen from one particular '80s commercial that are easily found with a YouTube search. Crunch bars are perennial favorites but are in reality utterly average chocolate bars.

13. SweeTarts, Smarties, Bottle Caps