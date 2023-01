Macon County Farm Bureau to host community blood drive

DECATUR — Macon County Farm Bureau is hosting a community blood drive from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

It will be held inside Bloodmobile at 1150 W. Pershing Road.

All presenting donors get a voucher for a $20 gift card or donation to feeding America.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

For more information, call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

