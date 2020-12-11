Marni Jameson: Finding your perfect kitchen knife :

Then they sought a knife that would do that all again, and again.

What makes one knife a cut above the rest has been the subject of many articles. As I sliced and diced the information about this key cutting-edge kitchen tool, I found as many top knives as top chefs. “That’s because it’s highly personal,” McManus said. “What fits you might not fit me. You and I might wear the same size shoes, but the same pair that fits you beautifully gives me blisters.”

When you do get your hands on that perfect knife, it’s like love. You know. “It feels like magic,” she said, “like an extension of you. It flies into your hand, feels comfortable, and fits. It doesn’t slip. It feels natural and balanced.”

Here’s what else experts say you should know when picking kitchen knives for life: