Marni Jameson: Got? Give. The neighborly thing to do

When I was a kid, my mom would often dispatch me to a neighbor’s house to borrow an egg, or a cup of sugar. My dad regularly loaned out his tools or lawnmower.

That’s just how it was. But as a (one might argue) grown-up, I can’t remember ever asking to borrow anything from a neighbor. If we’re out of eggs, or need a new rake, we run to the store.

The Buy Nothing Project, a local effort started by two friends that has gone global (the social movement now has over 4 million participants in 44 countries), is working to make the world a little more like it used to be.

The Buy Nothing phenomenon, on Facebook, features neighbors posting items they are either giving away ― from plant cuttings to pianos ― or would like to get. In the process, they thin out their homes, save money, lighten the load on our planet, and help us return to the days when we knew our neighbors.

After learning that my town had a Buy Nothing Facebook group, I asked to be let in. (This took a few days. Apparently, they had some doubts.) Once admitted, I noticed one of my friends was an active member. I called her. Lisa Everett, of Winter Park, Fla., joined the group a few years ago as one of its original members. She’s watched it grow from 10 members to over 830.