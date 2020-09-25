MARNI JAMESON: Keep legacy in mind when liquidating

“She had no idea,” he said, “but for every story like that, I have 50 of folks who think they have valuable items that are not. I disappoint them, and have to talk them out of the trees, but then they at least know.”

Until we have that magic funnel, we might all benefit by taking off the rose-colored glasses, taking stock of what we have, and simplifying our lives by thinning out our homes, and fattening up our wallets. Here are some considerations:

• Prepare for the meteor. I know, none of us is planning on dying. It’s certainly not on my list. But we should, for the sake of our loved one, plan for a day when we walk out the door and get struck by a meteor. That means having your “stuff” together.

• Pare down as you live. Life is not one big contest to see how much you can accumulate. But a peek into some American homes would have you think so. Moving to a new home is an ideal and obvious time to lighten up, but also consider downsizing where you are. Unless you have a collectible you believe will go up in value, sell what you no longer use, or want to store. Make frequent trips to the donation center. Have a garage sale. Sell stuff online, or, for higher end items, through an auction.