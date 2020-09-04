Marni Jameson: Right color can make big impact for small price

“Color is experiential,” Penfield said. “It’s about energy and the feelings it brings to your soul. It can lift the spirt, calm the mind, sweep you away or ground you. It can evoke a mood or change one.”

“I want some of that,” I said.

We talked about her new collection of exuberant throw pillows for Missio Home, launched this month, and designed to add, you guessed it, pops of color to a room.

Next I peppered her with my pressing color questions:

Marni: I get so tired of hearing designers tell me to add a pop of color. It sounds so easy, but it’s definitely an art. Can you offer some guidelines?

Lucy: Be brave. Realize that rooms come alive when they have a color surprise. The pop can be small, like a red bowl, or large, like a turquoise accent wall. The idea is to add something unexpected that introduces a little whimsy. Start with a baby step. If that resonates, go bigger and bolder.

Marni: What makes you wince when you walk into a home? What makes you say, if only the owner knew ….?