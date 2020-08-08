Marni Jameson: Summer pick-me-ups for your home

Oh, man, my own advice can be such a buzzkill.

As I pictured how those novel new colors would look outside if I were standing inside, I saw a mistake in the making. I emptied the cart. I ordered outdoor chairs and throw pillows in dark blue and deep orange to tie into the colors in my indoor living area. Poof, the color-coordinated touches gave my outdoor patio the perfect perk-me-up.

4. Get a handle on hardware

Changing the dated hardware on my kitchen cabinets has been on my to-do list since I moved into my home 32 months ago. But every time I think about replacing all those knobs and pulls, I remember the last time. What should have been a super-simple task turned into an expletive-filled fiasco. The pre-drilled holes that held the old handles wouldn’t line up with the new ones. Screws were either a few threads too short, or so long they left the knob dangling like an earring.

Furthermore, replacing cabinet hardware is not an ideal activity for a couple who’s been holed up together for 120 straight days during a pandemic. (Do I want new kitchen hardware, or do I want to stay on speaking terms with my husband?)