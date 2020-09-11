Marni Jameson: Survival when COVID sends college kids home

It’s a room she resists changing. “I haven’t redecorated. I’m still clinging to the idea that I won’t be here that much longer, even though I will be for at least the next four months.”

Conversely, when Annika Lucke, 23, moved home to Spokane last March, from her college apartment in Bellingham, she immediately redecorated her bedroom, so it looked more her like apartment at school, and less like her room in high school. “I didn’t want to revert back to that mentality,” she said. She created a more productive study space, and took down her Taylor Swift calendar.

Besides losing her freedom, for Prull, the biggest setback was the loss of artistic space and equipment. “At school I had all the resources available for my major. Back home, I had nothing.”

Well, except, an old empty barn in her backyard, which she converted into a studio. “I was super lucky.”

Prull went back to Tufts Aug. 29. After she has three negative COVID tests in one week, she can begin attending in-person classes.

While every student adapts to the college living upheaval differently, here are a few ways homes and families can make the unscheduled stay back home better for both parents and adult children: