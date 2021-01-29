Marni Jameson: Taking light fixtures to custom

When choosing new light fixtures, here’s what else experts say to consider:

• Aim for harmony, not unity. Ideally, the light fixtures in a home shouldn’t all be a matched set. However, Magrina said, “it is important that they all look like they’re going to the same party.”

• Scale, scale, scale. The biggest mistake homeowners make is they get the scale wrong, said Hartman. You can’t always go by the size of the fixture you’re replacing. One rule of thumb is to add the length and width of the room in feet, then use that number in inches when selecting a fixture. So, for example, a 10 x 12-foot foyer would call for a 22-inch-wide chandelier. When in doubt, scale up.

• Double check measurements. Online, size is deceiving. Fixtures of widely different sizes can look the same. Similarly, just because a fixture looks right in the store, doesn’t mean it’s the right size for your space. Measure all three dimensions: height, width and length, to make sure the fixture has the right proportions.

• Allow for clearance. Above a table or kitchen island, a fixture can hang 30 to 36 inches over the surface, and higher with taller ceilings. Where people will walk beneath a fixture, aim for at least seven feet of clearance.