Marni Jameson : The care and cleaning of cookware

Based on my reader mail, my cookware columns are stirring up controversy in the kitchen. Here I thought last year’s mattress series crossed the threshold, but how folks feel about their slumber surfaces pales next to the practically umbilical attachment they have to their pans.

Home chefs have come out swinging skillets, defending them to their copper cores. I now know that if some of you had to choose between your eight-inch Teflon omelet pan and your mate, well, you don’t have to, thank goodness. And while I do not want to come between you and that 20-piece set of nonstick cookware you bought in 1972 during a K-Mart blue-light special, I would like you all to please simmer down. We can get through this as friends.

In case you missed the frying pan fracas, I covered the pros and cons of common pan materials: aluminum, stainless steel, cast iron, carbon steel, copper and combinations. I shared the four essential pans every kitchen should have. I got the scoop straight from Lisa McManus, executive editor for America’s Test Kitchen reviews, who can take the heat.