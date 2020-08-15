MARNI JAMESON: Ways to make small gatherings safer

However, even though more people appear to be hosting get togethers, not all are admitting it publicly for fear of getting The Look. As I searched for ways to entertain outdoors responsibly, I turned to health experts for suggestions. Though all acknowledge that sitting home alone with a mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer is safest, they also concede that low-risk interaction with others is possible, if you’re careful.

Now I’m not saying you should or shouldn’t have friends over. I am saying, if you are like me and want to gather with a small number of friends, entertain responsibly. To avoid sharing more than your hospitality, here are tips from experts, including the Centers for Disease Control, for hosting a safer get together:

1. Choose the right guests. Know where they’ve been, whether they have knowingly been exposed to the virus, or have any health issues that put them at higher risk. Travelers, the elderly, some healthcare workers, and those who have underlying conditions should stay home. In our case, the other couple had, like us, been living pretty isolated lives and weren’t in a risk group.

2. Take it outside. Fresh air is your friend and a great defense against spreading germs. Risk of transmitting infection goes up indoors. At our evening get together, we cooked and ate outside.