Marni Jameson: Your problem could be the pans you use

“It’s not too late,” she said. Then McManus and McPherson gave me a crash course in cookware and the assurance that better meals were just a pan away. Here’s what they said to keep in mind:

• Don’t buy a set. Both experts agreed, cookware sets are full of pieces you don’t need that take up space. Retailers like sets because they can sell 21-pieces for $199, but most people never use half the pieces. Buy pots and pans one at a time. It’s not important that they match. What matters is that they work.

• Get the right grip. How a pan feels in your hand is important. Don’t buy a pan online that you haven’t held, McPherson said. A good grip is more important than comfort. You want to lift the pan in your non-dominant hand and turn the handle without it slipping, added McManus. Avoid pans with plastic or squishy handles. You want metal handles that can go from stove to oven.

• Know your metals. Most cookware is made of stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron (and its cousin carbon steel) copper, or a mix. Each has distinct properties. Stainless steel and cast iron are durable. Copper and aluminum have excellent heat conductivity, but they react to acidic foods, like tomatoes, changing food’s flavor. Some need more maintenance. Here’s a quick rundown: