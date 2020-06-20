Marni Jameson:

Loaded with design basics, and punctuated with charming digressions on products he favors and their provenance (The Kilner jar, Duralex glasses, The Trestle table,) “Plain, Useful, Simple” holds forth on every room in the house, as well as the yard. Here’s a taste:

On kitchens: An appliance that takes longer to clean and reassemble than it does to operate…is often more trouble than it’s worth… Whatever you display should ideally be used on a regular basis.

On work areas: If utility areas are not scruffy afterthoughts, daily chores will seem less of an imposition. Even the smallest working areas, such as broom cupboards and linen closets, can have a certain down-to-earth charm if they are ﬁtted out with care.

On bedrooms: Nothing should stand between you and a good night’s sleep – no distracting clutter, no overflowing wardrobes, no dust-catching knick-knacks…[C]oncentrate on getting the basics right: the quality of light and air, the bed linen that goes next to your skin, and the bed itself.

Because I had questions that went beyond the pages of this book, I reached Conran at his home in the English countryside, where, with the help of his long-time assistant, he fielded my curiosities via email:

Marni: Why this book now?