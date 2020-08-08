Miss Illinois Pageant Candidates

QUEEN
Name: Hayden Baker
Age: 20
Parents: Wendy and Steve Brookens and Carl Baker
School: Richland Community College
Sponsor: At the Rail
Name: Mia Brandenburg
Age: 19
Parents: Trent and Jenny Brandenburg
School: Illinois College
Sponsor: Crawley Auto Repair
Name: Sydney Madison Daniel
Age: 22
Parents: Corey and Amy Daniel
School: Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville
Sponsor: Family and Friends
Name: Brookyn Marie Danner
Age: 19
Parents: Benjamin and Kimberly Danner
School: Lincoln Land Community College
Sponsor: Trends Terra Bella Salon and Spa
Name: Tara Grider
Age: 18
Parents: Debbie and Terry Grider
School: Richland Community College
Sponsor: Screen This…
Name: Emily Ryann Lange
Age: 22
Parents: Catherine and Jon Kelly, Jeremy and Angela Lange
School: Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville
Sponsor: Family and Friends
Name: Jalynn Neiderman
Age: 18
Parents: Jamie Huston and John Neiderman
School: Western Illinois University
Sponsor: Brock’s Lawn Care
Name: Carlee Phillips
Age: 19
Parents: Jake and Heather Phillips
School: Lincoln Christian University
Sponsor: N/A
Name: Bella Plew
Age: 19
Parents: Rhonda and Dennis Plew
School: Bradley University
Sponsor: Makers Travelers
JUNIOR MISS
Name: Makayla Beckman
Age: 14
Parents: David and Julie Beckman
School: Stillman Valley High School
Sponsor: Knead To Bake and Remax
Name: Morgan Binder
Age: 14
Parents: David and Shannon Binder
School: Warrensburg-Latham High School
Sponsor: R. D. McMillen Inc.
Name: Delaney Epley
Age: 15
Parents: Nick and Michelle Epley
School: Pana High School
Sponsor: Tri-County Feed & Seed
Name: Madison Hawn
Age: 14
Parent: Lori and Brad Hawn
School: Harlem High School
Sponsor: BoMar Heating and Cooling
Name: Emma Hunderman
Age: 16
Parents: Scott and Sheila Hunderman
School: Stillman Valley High School
Sponsor: K9 Junction and Paradise Nutrition
Name: Chloé Joy Hutton
Age: 14
Parents: Adam and Wendy Hutton
School: Barrington High School
Sponsor: Midwest Healthcare Center
Name: Jadynn Kearns
Age: 14
Parents: Bill and Sherry Kearns
School: Cumberland High School
Sponsor: Bill and Sherry Kearns (parents)
Name: Presley Lamb
Age: 16
Parents: Gary Lamb, Maggie Lamb and Brad Janssen
School: Nokomis High School
Sponsor: Farmers Oil, Nokomis
Name: Kristin Partlow
Age: 14
Parents: Scott and Leslie Partlow
School: Neoga High School
Sponsor: Hula Ice
Name: Morgan Rylee Turner
Age: 14
Parents: John and Christine Turner
School: Teutopolis High School
Sponsor: John and Christine Turner (parents)
Name: Khloe Wiegers
Age: 15
Parents: Kevin and Kim Wiegers
School: Winnebago High School
Sponsor: Kamerons Corn Stand
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!