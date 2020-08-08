You have permission to edit this article.
Miss Illinois Pageant Candidates
Miss Illinois Pageant Candidates

QUEEN

Name: Hayden Baker

Age: 20

Parents: Wendy and Steve Brookens and Carl Baker

School: Richland Community College

Sponsor: At the Rail

Name: Mia Brandenburg

Age: 19

Parents: Trent and Jenny Brandenburg

School: Illinois College

Sponsor: Crawley Auto Repair

Name: Sydney Madison Daniel

Age: 22

Parents: Corey and Amy Daniel

School: Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville

Sponsor: Family and Friends

Name: Brookyn Marie Danner

Age: 19

Parents: Benjamin and Kimberly Danner

School: Lincoln Land Community College

Sponsor: Trends Terra Bella Salon and Spa

Name: Tara Grider

Age: 18

Parents: Debbie and Terry Grider

School: Richland Community College

Sponsor: Screen This…

Name: Emily Ryann Lange

Age: 22

Parents: Catherine and Jon Kelly, Jeremy and Angela Lange

School: Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville

Sponsor: Family and Friends

Name: Jalynn Neiderman

Age: 18

Parents: Jamie Huston and John Neiderman

School: Western Illinois University

Sponsor: Brock’s Lawn Care

Name: Carlee Phillips

Age: 19

Parents: Jake and Heather Phillips

School: Lincoln Christian University

Sponsor: N/A

Name: Bella Plew

Age: 19

Parents: Rhonda and Dennis Plew

School: Bradley University

Sponsor: Makers Travelers

JUNIOR MISS

 

Name: Makayla Beckman       

Age: 14

Parents: David and Julie Beckman

School: Stillman Valley High School

Sponsor: Knead To Bake and Remax

Name: Morgan Binder

Age: 14

Parents: David and Shannon Binder

School: Warrensburg-Latham High School

Sponsor: R. D. McMillen Inc.

Name: Delaney Epley

Age: 15

Parents: Nick and Michelle Epley

School: Pana High School

Sponsor:  Tri-County Feed & Seed

Name: Madison Hawn

Age: 14

Parent: Lori and Brad Hawn

School: Harlem High School

Sponsor: BoMar Heating and Cooling

Name: Emma Hunderman

Age: 16

Parents: Scott and Sheila Hunderman

School: Stillman Valley High School

Sponsor: K9 Junction and Paradise Nutrition

Name: Chloé Joy Hutton

Age: 14

Parents: Adam and Wendy Hutton

School: Barrington High School

Sponsor: Midwest Healthcare Center

Name: Jadynn Kearns

Age: 14

Parents: Bill and Sherry Kearns

School: Cumberland High School

Sponsor: Bill and Sherry Kearns (parents)

Name: Presley Lamb

Age: 16

Parents: Gary Lamb, Maggie Lamb and Brad Janssen

School: Nokomis High School

Sponsor:  Farmers Oil, Nokomis

Name: Kristin Partlow

Age: 14

Parents: Scott and Leslie Partlow

School: Neoga High School

Sponsor:  Hula Ice 

Name: Morgan Rylee Turner

Age: 14

Parents: John and Christine Turner

School: Teutopolis High School

Sponsor:  John and Christine Turner (parents) 

Name: Khloe Wiegers

Age: 15

Parents: Kevin and Kim Wiegers

School: Winnebago High School

Sponsor: Kamerons Corn Stand

