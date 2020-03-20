Mobile newsroom: Herald & Review staffers turn home space into office space

Working from home sounds like a dream come true. No bosses looking over your shoulder. No smells of burnt popcorn wafting through building. Having time to fix lunch and supper between calls. Showering optional.

Then the wish comes true and it doesn't take long to figure out working from home does have its challenges— like deciding which corner do you carve out for your new "office."

In response to recommendations to limit as much contact as possible, Herald & Review newsroom staffers are operating out of their homes as much as possible. As you can see for yourself, no two "offices" are exactly alike.

In some cases bosses and coworkers have been replaced with family pets. As for that no-showering thing, video conferencing makes that a little less appealing.

