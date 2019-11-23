More people want a green burial, but cemetery law hasn't caught up

"The whole industry is set up to accommodate modern burial," Johnson said. "You're trying to do something simple and better for the environment, and some rules and statutes become hurdles. There needs to be another model available for cemeteries to choose based on natural and conservation burial."

Few states are looking at changes to their burial policies. Wisconsin legislators are considering a bill to allow alkaline hydrolysis, an eco-friendly form of liquid cremation that uses a pressurized solution to rapidly decompose a body. But green-burial operators say they've seen little action on policy related to their cemeteries.

Aside from regulatory hurdles, operators say there's also much work to be done in educating consumers.

"Everybody assumes you need to be embalmed or you can't transport unembalmed bodies," said Kimberley Campbell, who operates Ramsey Creek Preserve, a conservation cemetery in South Carolina. "The idea that you're going to be spreading disease if you don't embalm the body is complete codswallop."

Buller, who manages the preserve in southern Washington, said she would like to see hospital chaplains and hospice workers present green burial as an option when they talk with families about their end-of-life choices.