Mount Zion Pony Express Days added to list of cancelled events
MOUNT ZION – Add Mount Zion Pony Express Days to the list of things not taking place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with deep regret that I am announcing Mt. Zion Pony Express Days has been CANCELLED,” Steve Williams of the Mount Zion Lions Club wrote Tuesday on the event’s Facebook page. “The current restrictions of no more than 50 people in one group and NO carnival, it is not feasible for the Mt. Zion Lions Club to host the event this year.”

The four-day event in August features live music, mud drags, food, a mud volleyball tournament and other contests. 

This would have marked the 40th year for Pony Express said Williams, who is executive director of the event. “We will see all of you in 2021 on August 19-22. Be safe!”

