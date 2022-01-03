Mount Zion woman part of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleading squad

MOUNT ZION — All the years of dance and tumbling classes have paid off for Mount Zion native Madison Harper.

The 20-year-old University of South Florida senior is one of the newest members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleading squad.

“I absolutely love Tampa,” she said. “The community is amazing.”

After graduating from Mount Zion High School in 2019, Harper moved to Tampa, because of the atmosphere as well as the college’s medical program, she said. She is working on a degree in biomedical science with the hopes of becoming a radiologist.

“I’m hoping to go to med school, but I’m taking a year off,” Harper said. “I want to get more volunteer hours in with the community before applying for med school.”

Although she researched colleges, Harper had her eye on Florida. “Tampa has been a place that I’ve looked at and loved,” she said. “The community, the students, the team, they were super welcoming. And USF has a great medical school.”

Harper began dance and tumbling classes at the age of 2 in various local classes, including in Mount Zion, Macon and Bloomington. “The main dance studio I would say helped me the most was Art in Motion,” Harper said about the Champaign dance studio.

According to Harper’s mother, Pam, her daughter has always been driven.

“She was always focused,” Pam Harper said. “She was either at practice or at school and doing homework. It’s paid off.”

Pam Harper was the parent often seen at practices and competitions. “I never missed any,” she said. “As a parent you gain a lot of friendships, too.”

But her attendance to the events was driven by her admiration for her daughter. “I loved watching,” Pam Harper said. “Not just her, I love watching her, all of her teammates. They are so talented.”

Like all fans, the Harpers are hoping the Buccaneers return to the Super Bowl this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has been supportive of Harper as well as her family. “They are very friendly to me personally,” Pam Harper said. “And they are very good to my daughter. She is very taken care of.”

As a little girl, Harper thought a career in dance or tumbling was an option. She was a member of the Mount Zion High School dance team and danced for the USF SunDolls for two years before auditioning for the Buccaneers. “But I’ve had on my radar an NFL cheerleading,” she said.

Each year Harper will have to try out in the spring for another spot on the Buccaneer cheerleading squad. The starting age is 18. At 20 years old, Harper said she is the youngest on the 2021-2022 team. “It really depends on personal ability, not age,” Harper said.

For her first attempt on the Tampa Bay squad, she competed against nearly 600 applicants. The final group consisted of approximately 50 dancers. “Then it cut from there to our 27 members of the team,” she said. “All of the members on the team, both the men and women, are so talented.”

Harper finds her teammates to be encouraging and motivational. “It can be helpful for us, being around people who are just as talented or even more talented,” she said. “It pushes you to be better.”

Now Harper is a motivator for young dancers. “Keep pushing to be the best that you can,” she said. “Never give up.”

