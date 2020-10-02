October Mini Camps at Rock Springs

DECATUR — The Rock Springs Nature Center will host two mini camps for children ages 1 to 5 this week.
Chipping Squirrels will be Wednesday Oct. 7 and Thursday Oct. 8, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Nighttime Owls will be Tuesday Oct. 20 and Wednesday Oct. 21, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The cost for each camp is $6 per child. Space is limited so pre-registration is required at maconcountyconservation.org by noon the day before camp.
Face coverings and social distancing required.
