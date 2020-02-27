Oh, baby! You'll want to leap on these birthday freebies

For three years, their birthdays just never arrive. Now, it’s their chance to shine.

Leap Day babies, also known as leaplings, will finally get to celebrate their calendar birthday — Feb. 29, that's Saturday — this year, because it’s a leap year.

Since a year is actually 365.24 days long, we add a day — Leap Day — to the end of February generally every four years in order to keep our seasons where they are.

But there are other factors involved in the determination of a leap year. Leap years have to be evenly divisible by 4. They can also be evenly divisible by 100, but only if they are also evenly divisible by 400. That means 2100 is not a leap year. Neither is 2200. But 2400 is!

In non-leap years, leaplings often celebrate their birthdays on Feb. 28 or March 1. This year, Feb. 29 lands on a Saturday, maximizing the potential for celebration.

In recognition of the quadrennial nature of Leap Day birthdays, several national chains are offering freebies and deals to leap babies and customers at large. Here’s a roundup of Leap Day promotions.

Krispy Kreme’s special delivery