Oh, baby! You'll want to leap on these birthday freebies

For three years, their birthdays just never arrive. Now, it’s their chance to shine.
Leap Day babies, also known as leaplings, will finally get to celebrate their calendar birthday — Feb. 29, that's Saturday — this year, because it’s a leap year.
Since a year is actually 365.24 days long, we add a day — Leap Day — to the end of February generally every four years in order to keep our seasons where they are.
But there are other factors involved in the determination of a leap year. Leap years have to be evenly divisible by 4. They can also be evenly divisible by 100, but only if they are also evenly divisible by 400. That means 2100 is not a leap year. Neither is 2200. But 2400 is!
In non-leap years, leaplings often celebrate their birthdays on Feb. 28 or March 1. This year, Feb. 29 lands on a Saturday, maximizing the potential for celebration.
In recognition of the quadrennial nature of Leap Day birthdays, several national chains are offering freebies and deals to leap babies and customers at large. Here’s a roundup of Leap Day promotions.
Krispy Kreme’s special delivery
Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is rolling out national delivery Feb. 29 with a promotion that sends free doughnuts to parents of Leap Day babies, along with hospitals and health professionals within 10 miles of participating stores.
To snag some doughnuts, parents and staff involved with the delivery of a Leap Day baby just have to post about their “special delivery" on Leap Day and tag @KrispyKreme using the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. The company promises to deliver five dozen original glazed doughnuts (while supplies last); krispykreme.com/promos/specialdelivery.
Popeyes chicken sandwich
You can get a free chicken sandwich at Popeyes on Feb. 29 if you do this: order at least $15 worth of food from Popeyes via Postmates by Feb. 28. You’ll get the code for a free sandwich after making the purchase.
7-Eleven
Feb. 29 brings $2.29 pizzas at participating 7-Elevens. You can also use 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app for the first time on Feb. 29 with the promo code 29OFF50 to get $29 off any delivery order over $50.
Olive Garden
On Feb. 29, leap babies can get four free Dolcinis at Olive Garden to represent the years they had to go without a proper calendar birthday. Dolcinis are desserts featuring mousse, pastry cream, berries and cake.
The restaurant chain is also running another Feb. 29 Leap Day promotion: Everyone, leap baby or not, can get take-home entrees that are normally $5 for $2.29. Customers can choose between five-cheese ziti al forno, fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti with meat sauce. After one order, each additional take home entree is $5.
Applebee’s, Chevys Fresh Mex and Quaker Steak & Lube
Anyone born on Feb. 29 can get a free entree at Applebee’s, Quaker Steak & Lube and Chevys Fresh Mex on Saturday, Feb. 29 with a valid ID.