On Nutrition: What to like about those new dietary guidelines

They’re here … the long awaited and debated 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA). What’s the big deal? This document — updated every five years by the Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS) — represents the most current science-based advice on what and how to eat and drink for our best health.

If you’re looking for this newest installment to insist you eat this or don’t eat that, you may be disappointed. Rather, the 2020-2025 DGA’s focus on a “pattern” of eating that has been shown to carry health benefits. Within that pattern, we can make choices that best fit our individual needs and preferences.

I like that. There’s room here for meat eaters and vegans alike. And for the first time, these guidelines are presented according to our life stages, including pregnancy, infants and toddlers.

These updated guidelines do, however, advise us to limit — at every life stage — our intake of four dietary components: added sugars, sodium, saturated fat and alcohol. There’s not room for much of these in any healthful dietary pattern, say experts.

Not everyone is jumping for joy over the revised DGAs, however. Some say they haven’t changed much and question why we are still fat and unhealthy in spite of previous recommendations.