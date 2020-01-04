'On the Farm Again' Woman makes hay replica of Willie Nelson

HUDDLESTON, Va. — Country singer Willie Nelson frequently sings about traveling and seeing things he may never see again.

Chances are he had never before encountered a 15-foot-tall hay sculpture of himself — guitar and iconic pigtail braids included — like the one a Virginia woman recently created.

Huddleston native Beth Bays has been making giant hay bale sculptures for the last eight years. Her most memorable ones include characters from “The Wizard of Oz” and the Virginia Tech Hokie bird mascot.

But her latest work, “Will-Hay Nelson," really struck a chord in the community upon its debut in November, Bays told news outlets.

“This one seems to be everyone’s favorite by far,” Bays said. “My cousin joked that I might have to quit now because I’ll never be able to top this.”

Bays owns Buckscrape Farms and started making the sculptures as part of a hay bale decorating contest. The contest ended a few years ago but Bays continues to create new sculptures each year for the community.