Organizers cancel annual Arthur Fireworks
Organizers cancel annual Arthur Fireworks

A mix of color emerges from a firework blast at Arthur Freedomfest.

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

ARTHUR — Organizers of the annual Arthur Fireworks are canceling the annual celebration because of COVID-19. 

The event was planned June 27. 

"With the potential of 30,000 visitors in close proximity and the uncertainty of the progress in combating the Coronavirus, it is felt this is the best course of action for the safety of our community and our guests, who come from all around the state and beyond," organizers posted on Facebook.

