Harper, Owen are top baby names at Decatur hospitals in 2022

  • 0

DECATUR — There's a good chance you will attend a party for babies named Harper and Owen this year.

Those were the top names of baby girls and boys born at Decatur's HSHS St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial hospitals in 2022. 

The list of girl names also included Amelia and Emory, tying for second, and Aurora in third place. For the boys, second place goes to Kayden and Hudson. Third place has a long list which included Bentley, Elijah, Henry, Legend, Maverick, Oliver and Warren.

Amelia and Oliver topped the 2021 list.

There were 1,153 babies born at the two hospitals in 2022.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

