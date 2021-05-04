Watch now: 'Star Wars' babies get special welcome at Memorial Health System hospitals

SPRINGFIELD — As a fan of the “Star Wars” movies, Matthew Sokolowski of Lincoln can now truthfully repeat one of the classic lines to his son, Luke — “I am your father.”
Matthew’s wife, Tamara, gave birth to their second son by C-section on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.
Luke Gray Sokolowski was born at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. “It seems like it was just meant to be,” Tamara Sokolowski said.
It was Obi-Wan Kenobi who uttered the popular line “May the force be with you” in the first “Star Wars” movie more than 40 years ago. In recent years, May the Fourth has been set aside by fans to celebrate the movie franchise.
Staff at the Memorial Health System local hospitals introduced the iconic franchise to the new babies as soon as they were born on Tuesday, May 4, by dressing each of them as a Baby Yoda, with a green knit cap and their own lightsaber.
Four of Memorial Health System’s hospitals took part in dressing up the infants — Memorial Medical Center of Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital of Jacksonville and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital of Lincoln.
The logic behind the ensemble: As the Mandalorian says, it is the way.
“We enjoy the opportunity to make this day even more special for our parents,” said Carol Hendrian, director of Women and Children Services at Decatur Memorial Hospital. “As they celebrate the birth of their child, we thought it would be a fun way to create an additional memory that they can cherish for years to come.”
Although she is also a fan of “Star Wars” movies, Tamara Sokolowski had planned to name her second-born Luke before she knew his scheduled delivery date.
“It’s a name I’ve always loved,” she said.
PHOTOS: Adorable 'Star Wars' babies welcomed at Memorial Health System hospitals on May the 4th
