Paris High School and Downtown Urbana Historic District added to National Register of Historic Places

"Each of these places tells a unique story that is a part of the rich fabric of Illinois history," said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. "We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historic buildings and neighborhoods."

According to a news release, the Paris High School and Gymnasium, which was listed on April 16, are significant for their architectural styles. The high school, constructed in 1909 with symmetrical additions added in 1922, was designed in the Classical Revival style by Bloomington-based architect Arthur L. Pillsbury. The gymnasium is an excellent example of the Streamline Modern style designed by Champaign-based designers Berger and Kelley and constructed by laborers from the Works Progress Administration in 1943. The gymnasium was renamed the Eveland Gymnasium in 1977 in honor of Ernie Eveland, a prominent basketball coach at the high school from 1935 to 1958. The Paris High School serviced its community until 2015, when a new high school building was constructed north of the city. The Eveland Gymnasium continues to be used by the school district for athletics.