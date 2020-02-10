Paris High School and Downtown Urbana Historic District added to National Register of Historic Places

SPRINGFIELD — Paris High School and Gymnasium and the Downtown Urbana Historic District are among 12 Illinois sites added to the National Register of Historic Places during 2019, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.
Historic places are added to the National Register by the National Park Service based on recommendations from the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the IDNR.
"Each of these places tells a unique story that is a part of the rich fabric of Illinois history," said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. "We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historic buildings and neighborhoods."
According to a news release, the Paris High School and Gymnasium, which was listed on April 16, are significant for their architectural styles. The high school, constructed in 1909 with symmetrical additions added in 1922, was designed in the Classical Revival style by Bloomington-based architect Arthur L. Pillsbury. The gymnasium is an excellent example of the Streamline Modern style designed by Champaign-based designers Berger and Kelley and constructed by laborers from the Works Progress Administration in 1943. The gymnasium was renamed the Eveland Gymnasium in 1977 in honor of Ernie Eveland, a prominent basketball coach at the high school from 1935 to 1958. The Paris High School serviced its community until 2015, when a new high school building was constructed north of the city. The Eveland Gymnasium continues to be used by the school district for athletics.
The Downtown Urbana Historic District, which was listed Aug. 27, is significant for both its history and its architecture, the release said. Serving as the Champaign County seat since 1833, Urbana has had five county courthouses anchoring its downtown, the most recent of which was built in 1901. Being the county seat has offered development in a variety of commerce including opera houses, hotels, banks, bakeries, millinery shops, and saloons, all of which can be found lining the streets of the downtown. The district, which contains 41 historical properties, continues to offer a thriving and enriching environment to its patrons.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of properties that merit special attention and preservation. Every Illinois county has at least one property or historic district listed in the National Register.
In general, properties must be more than 50 years old to be eligible for the National Register. A listing places no obligations on private property owners but does make properties eligible for some financial incentives.
Other sites added to the registry in 2019 and their location are: Chicago Municipal Tuberculosis Sanitarium District, Chicago; Copley Hospital, Aurora; First Congregational Church, Des Plaines; Louis Fredrick House Barrington Hills; The Forum, Chicago; Leaning Tower of Niles, Niles; Lilacia Park Historic District, Lombard; Alton Gas and Electric Powerhouse, Alton; Hunziker Winery Site, Warsaw; and Rollo Congregational United Church of Christ, Earlville.