Pawternity leave: More companies offering time off when employees adopt a pet

The New York City-based software company mParticle offers two weeks paid time off for those who adopt a rescue dog or cat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bark, the company behind the dog toy and treat subscription BarkBox, doesn't have an official policy when it comes to giving workers time off at its Columbus operations when they adopt a new dog. Still, it gives employees time to work from home and has an extensive support system to provide help to new pup parents in the office, said Stacie Grissom, director of content and communications at Bark, where employees are permitted to bring their dogs to work.

"There are so many questions in the first few days and weeks of having a new dog, and we've noticed that it's extremely helpful to have these in-real-life human resources to support folks with a new dog," she said.

One employee has fostered 63 dogs in the past four years, making her a sort of "dogmother" to the dogs and humans in the office who need help, Grissom said.

For pet-friendly companies, the payoff from such policies is employees more likely to be engaged with their work, research shows.