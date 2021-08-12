 Skip to main content
Applications being accepted for MARC assistance

DECATUR — Applications for assistance through the Multi-Agency Resource Center, MARC, will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays from Aug. 19 through Oct. 28 at the Elizabeth Madden Auditorium in the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St.

Assistance will be available for Macon County residents needing help with rent, mortgage, utilities, water, garbage and other expenses.

For more information, call 217-362-7700, ext. 112.

