Brother of George Floyd part of Millikin University Black History Month celebration

DECATUR — Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, has been invited to speak at Millikin University as part of its Black History Month activities.

Personal invitations will be distributed to members of the community to attend this event on Feb. 22.

Chicago-based visual artist and community activist Arlene Turner-Crawford will also speak during an artist talk at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Perkinson Art Gallery in Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

The guests were invited to join the events through the university's Division of Students Affairs and in partnership with Millikin student organizations and academic departments.

Since his brother's death, Terrence Floyd has served as a tireless community leader and grassroots organizer, sharing a message of unity, equality, criminal justice reform, and civil and human rights.

With a mission of giving youth in America reason to believe in a better tomorrow, Floyd shares proactive solutions for ending racial and structural inequality in ways that bring about real and lasting change.

Other Black History Month celebration events at Millikin include:

Head Wrap Class presented by Millikin University's African Student Organization, 5–7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance, first floor of the University Commons

Karaoke presented by Millikin University's Multicultural Voices of Praise, 6–8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms, third floor of the University Commons.

Black History Kahoot presented by Millikin University's Black Student Union, 4:30–6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms.

African Diaspora presented by Millikin University's African Student Organization and Black Student Union, 5–7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance.

Silent Disco presented by Millikin University's Black Student Union; 9– 11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms.

Dance class presented by Millikin University's African Student Organization, 7–9 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms.

