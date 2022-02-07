Decatur florist brings a little brightness in the day

DECATUR — Mea Abbott was working at the Coffee Connection walk-up window on Monday morning, when she was handed a clear jar filled with a bouquet of yellow and white daisies.

The gift was given to her and her co-workers simply to brighten their day.

“I think it is super sweet,” Abbott said. “I was surprised. They're beautiful.”

The drive-through coffee shop hasn’t been the only business in Decatur to receive a colorful arrangement. For more than a month, the owners of the Secret Garden, 664 W. Eldorado St., have been popping into a local business or organization once a week with flowers in hand.

“Each Monday we go out with a bouquet to a local business that the community thinks needs a little extra attention, a little brightness in their day,” said Secret Garden co-owner Michael Barrett.

Throughout the week the owners study nominations from the community posted on their Facebook page. The receiving business is decided on by the owners through a process that include whether the business has received multiple nominations, co-owner Lori Barrett said. “It’s a little bit random and a little bit of thought.”

If a nominated business has responses from others on the Facebook post, that may win them extra points. Bouquet winners have included the Macon County Health Department, Shop On Main, The Fabric Cobbler, and Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

Scarlett Wells, owner of The Fabric Cobbler, was the first recipient of the Traveling Kindness Bouquet. “The world is terrible enough as it is,” she said. “You might as well spread a little bit of joy.”

The craft store located in Forsyth is encouraging of all people, through creativity and acceptance. “Any way that I can make somebody else feel accepted and loved and appreciated and respected for who they are, instead of the way society often treats them, I’m going to do that,” Wells said.

The weekly delivery is a surprise for the business. “We don’t tell them ahead of time,” Michael Barrett said. “We don’t want to call it a surprise as much as an unexpected gift.”

Secret Garden has been acknowledging the local businesses with the Traveling Kindness Bouquet for approximately five weeks. “But we’ve been doing it for years on a more random basis,” Michael Barrett said. “Good things happen in our community. Maybe people need a little shout out.”

The flower selections that create the colorful pick-me-up bouquets are chosen from the standard and in-season blossoms available in the store. “We like to keep it long-lasting, low maintenance,” Michael Barrett said. “Something that will just stick around for the people that are at the business.”

The reactions are usually positive, according to the owners. “Some people, they may be in a bit of a hurry when I get there,” Michael Barrett said. “They don’t have a lot of time to converse.”

Michael Barrett has heard motivational stories during the deliveries. While dropping off the recent bouquet, he learned the Coffee Connection had been re-gifted a bouquet from a previous business.

“And Coffee Connection saw somebody in the drive-through that needed a pick-me-up,” he said. “And it traveled right on to that person.”

