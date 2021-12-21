Decatur police win Salvation Army bell ringing competition

DECATUR — The Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses bell ringing competition for the Salvation Army ended with the Decatur Police Department named as this year's winners.
First responders from the Decatur Ambulance Service, county and city fire Departments, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff's Office rang bells for the Salvation Army on Dec. 10 and 11 in front of both Decatur Walmart stores and Sam’s Club, and online in virtual kettles. The first responders this year collectively rang for 73 one-hour shifts and raised $13,028.50.
The winners names will be engraved on the traveling trophy.
Donnette Beckett's 5 favorite stories of 2021
The year of the come-backs was bound to be eventful, even if the reporters were able to return to their standard beats. As a reporter who focuses on entertainment and dining, I was eager for theaters and restaurants open again. A few other events made the year exciting as well.
Herald & Review staff fly with the Golden Knights, but we didn't jump. I'm not sure we will be invited again, but the trip was a wonderful…
The Herald & Review feature highlighting Decatur's big foods listed on local restaurant menus was fun for all H&R staff, if they were …
The opportunities to meet actors and performers in theaters was taken away for more than a year. The first live performance was anticipated fo…
Shelbyville's Chautauqua building is the definition of grand. The structure was bound for demolition, but was saved by a group of dedicated vo…
It may be difficult to find someone who was more disappointed then me after the announcement that the Decatur Celebration was done. This was m…
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR