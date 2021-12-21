 Skip to main content
Decatur police win Salvation Army bell ringing competition

DECATUR — The Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses bell ringing competition for the Salvation Army ended with the Decatur Police Department named as this year's winners.

First responders from the Decatur Ambulance Service, county and city fire Departments, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff's Office rang bells for the Salvation Army on Dec. 10 and 11 in front of both Decatur Walmart stores and Sam’s Club, and online in virtual kettles. The first responders this year collectively rang for 73 one-hour shifts and raised $13,028.50.

Watch now: Decatur groups come together to provide Christmas joy

The winners names will be engraved on the traveling trophy.

