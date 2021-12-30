 Skip to main content
Decatur volunteers in need of yarn

Fletcher_Rose Mary (copy)

In this May 2017 file photo, Rose Mary Fletcher sorts donated yarn while working in the Pieces of Love volunteer program.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Pieces of Love, a service of Dove Inc.'s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, is in need of yarn donations to knit and crochet afghans for the needy.

Yarn can be donated at Dove Inc., 302 S. Union St., or call 217-422-8417 for pickup. Cash donations are also accepted for purchasing yarn.

Pieces of Love meets bimonthly to create the blankets, which are distributed locally, at First Presbyterian Church on West Prairie Avenue in Decatur.

