Decatur volunteers in need of yarn

DECATUR — Pieces of Love, a service of Dove Inc.'s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, is in need of yarn donations to knit and crochet afghans for the needy.
Yarn can be donated at Dove Inc., 302 S. Union St., or call 217-422-8417 for pickup. Cash donations are also accepted for purchasing yarn.
Pieces of Love meets bimonthly to create the blankets, which are distributed locally, at First Presbyterian Church on West Prairie Avenue in Decatur.
Donnette Beckett's 5 favorite stories of 2021
The year of the come-backs was bound to be eventful, even if the reporters were able to return to their standard beats. As a reporter who focuses on entertainment and dining, I was eager for theaters and restaurants open again. A few other events made the year exciting as well.
Herald & Review staff fly with the Golden Knights, but we didn't jump. I'm not sure we will be invited again, but the trip was a wonderful…
The Herald & Review feature highlighting Decatur's big foods listed on local restaurant menus was fun for all H&R staff, if they were …
The opportunities to meet actors and performers in theaters was taken away for more than a year. The first live performance was anticipated fo…
Shelbyville's Chautauqua building is the definition of grand. The structure was bound for demolition, but was saved by a group of dedicated vo…
It may be difficult to find someone who was more disappointed then me after the announcement that the Decatur Celebration was done. This was m…
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR