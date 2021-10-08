Decatur's Operation Enduring Support seeking information, changes shipping date

DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support has announced a new date for packing and mailing care packages to active military personnel.

The shipping date has been moved to Nov. 29 for holiday packages intended for military personnel serving overseas.

"We moved in back a week so we could have more time for delivery," said OES director Ann Irwin.

The deadline for donations is Nov. 18.

The group also has learned that recent changes implemented by the United States Postal Service have increased the mailing fee to $22.20 per package.

Suggested donations include protein bars, cheese and cracker packs, beef jerky, individual instant coffee packs, powdered drink and hot chocolate packs, hard candies and gum, hand and foot warmers, and personal care items like deodorant, razors, eye drops, lip balm, tooth brushes and tooth paste. Letters from school and Sunday school children, puzzle books and playing cards, Gorilla tape, cotton swabs, wet wipes, 2022 calendars and holiday greeting cards would also be appreciated by soldiers.

"We had a couple of military people come in when they were on leave and talk to our group and tell things that they needed," Irwin said.

Items can be dropped off at Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St. in Decatur, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday until Nov. 18.

Organizers suggest submitting APO/FPO mailing addresses as soon as possible. For additional information, call 217-428-5936.

Operation Enduring Support is a military family faith-based support group.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

