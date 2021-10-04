Dove holding ceremonies across region

DECATUR — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Macon County Dove Inc. will hold a candle-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie St., Decatur. The theme is "Journey to Healing."
The event will mourn victims, celebrate survivors and honor those who take a stand against domestic violence. The public is invited. Masks are required.
More ceremonies are planned throughout Central Illinois:
- 7 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church, 108 South Oak, Shelbyville
- 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 214 S. Charter, Monticello
- 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center Street, Clinton
- 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at First Christian Church, 1357 County Road 1200 E, Sullivan
