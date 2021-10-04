 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dove holding ceremonies across region

  • 0

DECATUR — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Macon County Dove Inc. will hold a candle-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie St., Decatur. The theme is "Journey to Healing."

The event will mourn victims, celebrate survivors and honor those who take a stand against domestic violence. The public is invited. Masks are required.

Watch now: Decatur arsonist gets 5-year sentence

More ceremonies are planned throughout Central Illinois:

  • 7 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church, 108 South Oak, Shelbyville
  • 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 214 S. Charter, Monticello
  • 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center Street, Clinton
  • 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at First Christian Church, 1357 County Road 1200 E, Sullivan

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the top Halloween costumes for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News