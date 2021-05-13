For 4 months, Arcola native held 'Longest Wiffleball Game' world record

ARCOLA — Chris Shields recently got to reminisce about him and his team briefly holding the Guinness World Record for “Longest Wiffleball Game” ever played.

That opportunity occurred when the Arcola native presented Jamie Pilson of Pilson Auto Center in Mattoon with his Guinness World Record certificate for sponsoring this 27-hour game, played March 7-8, 2020, at Arcola High School.

While still celebrating this achievement, Shields said he already has begun planning to partner with many other community members in the not too distant future to try to set a different kind of world record. Shields said he will announce the details of this attempt when the plans are finalized.

"We are going to do something big," Shields said.

