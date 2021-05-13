For 4 months, Arcola native held 'Longest Wiffleball Game' world record

ARCOLA — Chris Shields recently got to reminisce about him and his team briefly holding the Guinness World Record for “Longest Wiffleball Game” ever played.
That opportunity occurred when the Arcola native presented Jamie Pilson of Pilson Auto Center in Mattoon with his Guinness World Record certificate for sponsoring this 27-hour game, played March 7-8, 2020, at Arcola High School.
While still celebrating this achievement, Shields said he already has begun planning to partner with many other community members in the not too distant future to try to set a different kind of world record. Shields said he will announce the details of this attempt when the plans are finalized.
"We are going to do something big," Shields said.
The record setting game in Arcola was big in its own ways, as well. Chris Shields, who was the coordinator of this event, and nine other players kept their Wiffleball game going from 7 a.m. on a Saturday to 10 a.m. on a Sunday in Nancy Stiff Gymnasium. He said they played for 426 innings, with hitting the back wall of the gym counting as a home run.
"You were constantly on your feet," Shields recalled. Each of the innings lasted two minutes at best.
Shields said he subsequently submitted his “Longest Wiffleball Game” ever played to Guinness World Records through the standard application process and then waited for the evidence review, which can take up to 12 weeks in this process.
In the meantime, Shields said, a group of 10 youths played a 30 hour, 1 minute game on June 20-21, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, and then submitted their evidence through Guinness World Records priority application process and its expedited timeframe.
"We had the record for about four months and then they broke it," Shields said. He added that, "We are just happy that we got it."