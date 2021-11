HSHS St. Mary's Hospital accepting sponsorships for their Christmas star

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Foundation will open their Christmas season on Dec. 2 by lighting the star sitting atop the hospital.

The event honors and memorializes loved ones and members of the community through a sponsorship of the Christmas lights on the star. Suggested sponsorship donations are $50.

The final day to submit a tribute is Nov. 19.

The event will be virtual and can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on COZI TV, channel 907 on Xfinity, as well as live-streamed on NowDecatur.com.

To donate, visit stmarysdecatur.com/starlighting or call 217-464-2520.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

