Macon County CASA taking applications for advocates

DECATUR — Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates — or CASA — is seeking volunteers as advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

More than 300 children are currently in the juvenile court system without a CASA volunteer.

CASA advocates are average people "who have a heart for children, are passionate about helping others, and a desire to make a difference in their community," the agency stated.

Requirements and steps needed to become a CASA volunteer:

• 21 years of age

• Complete an online application

• Consent to and pass a background check

• Schedule a one-hour interview

• Complete 30 hours of pre-service training

The final 2021 CASA six-week training class will be on Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 26. Classes are conducted online with both morning and evening sessions. CASA hopes to fill this last class of the year with 30 applicants. If interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and joining the October training class, visit www.maconcountycasa.org to complete the online application or email lmcdaniel@maconcountycasa.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

