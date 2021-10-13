Macon County CASA taking applications for advocates

The final 2021 CASA six-week training class will be on Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 26. Classes are conducted online with both morning and evening sessions. CASA hopes to fill this last class of the year with 30 applicants. If interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and joining the October training class, visit www.maconcountycasa.org to complete the online application or email lmcdaniel@maconcountycasa.org.
Earth work
Ground is broken for the Mattoon High School building trades 2021-2022 house construction project in the Meadowbrook Court neighborhood southwest of campus.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KADEN JUNGE
Foundation
Students look over newly installed foundation concrete for the Mattoon High School building trades 2021-2022 house construction project in the Meadowbrook Court neighborhood southwest of campus.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KADEN JUNGE
Floor
The floor starts to take shape for the Mattoon High School building trades 2021-2022 house construction project in the Meadowbrook Court neighborhood southwest of campus.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KADEN JUNGE
Frames
The framework is in place for the Mattoon High School building trades 2021-2022 house construction project in the Meadowbrook Court neighborhood southwest of campus.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KADEN JUNGE
Exterior walls
Exterior walls are being erected for the Mattoon High School building trades 2021-2022 house construction project in the Meadowbrook Court neighborhood southwest of campus.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KADEN JUNGE
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR