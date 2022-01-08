 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County homelessness advisory council meeting planned

DECATUR — Social service providers, businesses and individuals interested in the issues surrounding Macon County homelessness are invited to attend the Homeless Council Continuum of Care Advisory Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, via Zoom.

Decatur Salvation Army reaches Christmas fundraising goal

The discussions will address the annual Point-in-Time count and share information from participating agencies.

For more information, contact the Homeward Bound office at 217-362-7700.

To request a link to the meeting, email dove@doveinc.org by Jan. 12.

Donnette Beckett's 5 favorite stories of 2021

The year of the come-backs was bound to be eventful, even if the reporters were able to return to their standard beats. As a reporter who focuses on entertainment and dining, I was eager for theaters and restaurants open again. A few other events made the year exciting as well.

The end of the Decatur Celebration

The end of the Decatur Celebration

It may be difficult to find someone who was more disappointed then me after the announcement that the Decatur Celebration was done. This was m…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

