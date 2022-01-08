Macon County homelessness advisory council meeting planned

DECATUR — Social service providers, businesses and individuals interested in the issues surrounding Macon County homelessness are invited to attend the Homeless Council Continuum of Care Advisory Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, via Zoom.
The discussions will address the annual Point-in-Time count and share information from participating agencies.
For more information, contact the Homeward Bound office at 217-362-7700.
To request a link to the meeting, email dove@doveinc.org by Jan. 12.
