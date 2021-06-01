 Skip to main content
Macon County nonprofits receive grant awards

DECATUR —The Community Foundation of Macon County selected nine local nonprofit organizations for the CommunityWorks Endowed Fund, distributing a total of $234,000 in grants.

The grants are focused on education and workforce priorities.

“As expected, we received several outstanding applications from our area’s nonprofits to help fund the important work they are doing in the fields of education and workforce development,” said Tony Holly, the foundation's director of Strategic Grantmaking. “We look forward to seeing the benefits for our community through the good work made possible through these grants.”

“CommunityWorks helps provide a coordinated, systems-based approach toward achieving community aspirations,” said foundation President Natalie Beck. “We are grateful to be able to offer these competitive grants annually to our hard-working nonprofit organizations.”

This year’s recipients, individual awards and proposed programs:

• The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County, $7,000, for “education and employment opportunities serving adults with children and homeless”

• Millikin University, $10,000, for “Long-Vanderburg Scholars Program”

• Community Mission, $10,000, for “First Community Connections”

• Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, $20,000, for “Project Learn”

• Decatur Family YMCA, $20,000, for “before/after school and summer day camp program”

• Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI), $20,000, for “job training program”

• Richland Community College, $25,000, for “scholarships—Bridging the Gap Between Education and Workforce”

• Decatur Public Schools Foundation, $50,000, for “DPS Prep Academy”

• Workforce Investment Solutions, $72,000, for “Workforce Career Pathways Project”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

