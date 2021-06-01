Macon County nonprofits receive grant awards

We go behind the scenes of the new Splash Cove water park in Nelson Park before opening day this weekend.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR —The
Community Foundation of Macon County selected nine local nonprofit organizations for the CommunityWorks Endowed Fund, distributing a total of $234,000 in grants.
“As expected, we received several outstanding applications from our area’s nonprofits to help fund the important work they are doing in the fields of education and workforce development,” said Tony Holly, the foundation's director of Strategic Grantmaking. “We look forward to seeing the benefits for our community through the good work made possible through these grants.”
“CommunityWorks helps provide a coordinated, systems-based approach toward achieving community aspirations,” said foundation President Natalie Beck. “We are grateful to be able to offer these competitive grants annually to our hard-working nonprofit organizations.”
This year’s recipients, individual awards and proposed programs:
• The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County, $7,000, for “education and employment opportunities serving adults with children and homeless”
×
Please log in to keep reading.
• Millikin University, $10,000, for “Long-Vanderburg Scholars Program”
• Community Mission, $10,000, for “First Community Connections”
• Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, $20,000, for “Project Learn”
• Decatur Family YMCA, $20,000, for “before/after school and summer day camp program”
• Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI), $20,000, for “job training program”
• Richland Community College, $25,000, for “scholarships—Bridging the Gap Between Education and Workforce”
• Decatur Public Schools Foundation, $50,000, for “DPS Prep Academy”
• Workforce Investment Solutions, $72,000, for “Workforce Career Pathways Project”
How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day
How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day
Bachrach building
1892: Bachrach store with YMCA rooms on the second floor. D. H. Heilman grocery and Freeman Bros. shoe store and second floor was LeForgee & Sons real estate office. Building was erected in 1877.
H&R file photo
Bronze plaque
1948: G.A.R. women's relief corps placed a plaque on the Linxweiler Building, 259 S. Park St.
H&R file photo
Collins and Birch
1938: C.H. Collins, left and M.K. Birch, Sullivan, were the only two G.A.R. veterans attending the banquet on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the organization in Decatur.
H&R file photo
Cumberland march
108: Dunham Post 41 marched to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for memorial services. They were followed by Decatur Cadets, Womens Relief Corps and Sons of veterans.
H&R file photo
G.A.R. gavel
1942: Loren Hodge presents gavel to Mrs. Hodge. The gavel was eventually sent to the headquarters national museum in Chicago.
H&R file photo
Remaining members
1936: Union veterans participated in the Memorial Day program include, left to right, C.H. Collins, 91; Daniel Garver, 92; F.F. Kemp, 91, August Glatz, 94 and R.T. Baldwin, 86.
H&R file photo
Gettysburg reunion
1938: Veterans returning from Gettysburg Blue and Gray reunion from left are William Cussins, W.N. Hodge, C.H. Collins and F.B. Kemp. Standing between Hodge and Collins is Orval Mullis, Lincoln impersonator.
H&R file photo
Memorial
1937: Greenwood Cemetery memorial erected by the Womens' Relief Corps.
H&R file photo
Parade
1908: GAR "Way to Church" parade.
H&R file photo
Roy Gordenson
1937: C.H. Collins, 92, of Decatur and J.H. Campbell, 92, of Streator, chide Roy Gordenson, 10, of Chicago, who appeared at the convention wearing his great-grandfather's uniform, medals and hat.
H&R file photo
veterans
1937: G.A.R. members attending services include left to right at Greenwood are C.H. Collins, R.T. Baldwin, F.B. Kemp and former commander W.N. Hodge.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!