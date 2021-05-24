Map: Funeral procession set for Officer Oberheim

DECATUR — The Champaign Police Department on Monday released more information about the funeral of Decatur native and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed last week.

He will be buried Wednesday following a funeral service at the Maranatha Assembly of God Church, 555 W. Imboden Drive in Decatur. The service is open to family, friends, invited guests and first responders only.

After the funeral service, a law enforcement procession will depart the church at about 1:30 p.m. and travel at a low speed with intersections along the route blocked.

The public is encouraged to stand along the funeral procession route as the hearse carrying Oberheim travels to Monticello Cemetery.

According to the Champaign Police Department, the funeral procession will be as follows:

- Procession will depart 555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur

- Turn right onto U.S. Highway 51 Business North

- Turn left onto West South Side Drive

