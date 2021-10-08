UPDATE: Donations rolling in for WSOY Community Food Drive

NOON UPDATE:

Less than half way through the event, the WSOY Community Food Drive had already collected donations equaling 2,045,353 pound of food. That's more than half of last year's total of 3.2 million pounds of food.

The cash goes further for the agencies, according to Brian Byers, WSOY-AM morning host. “It gives these organizations much more flexibility to buy what they need, when they need it, and to have that bulk buying power,” he said.

The event had moved along smoothly throughout the day. “We want that,” said Lindsay Romano. “It’s not as exciting, and it makes the day go a little slower, but it’s actually going really well.”

The donations have been arriving consistently through the drop-off donations as well as by phone an online contributions, according to Romano.

Volunteers were ready to meet the drivers as they approached to the stage. “We have far more than we need right now,” Romano said at 11 a.m. “There’s nothing for them to do.”

DECATUR — The WSOY Community Food Drive was ready for donations before the sun had risen and the fog had dissipated.

The Airport Plaza Kroger parking lot, located on U.S. 36 East in Decatur, was lit up, a stage was in place and the live broadcast of the event on WSOY were underway at 6 a.m. Friday. A string of cars and trucks soon trickled in.

Karin Betzer greeted many of the vehicles as they cruised past the front entrance of the store. “Before we even opened up this morning we had someone drive through,” she said.

Volunteers accept cash, checks, or credit cards. “We make out slips (of paper) that show who it's from, which school they want it donated to and whether it's dollars or pounds,” Betzer said.

Donations can be credited to a local school, who are competing for cash prizes. Donations can also be given in honor of a loved one.

Betzer has volunteered since the first food drive 20 years ago. “It used to be piles of food,” she said.

This year marks the second food drive to accept monetary donations only, instead of nonperishable food items, a carryover from the 2020 WSOY Community Food Drive. The precaution are in place to protect volunteers, as well as those donating, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Central Illinois Food Bank, local agencies can purchase food for 19 cents a pound. The agencies benefitting from the event include Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, Extended Hands/Reasonable Services, Mt Zion Food Pantry, AMELCA, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Moundford Food Pantry, God's Shelter of Love, Big Blue Backpacks, Crossing Healthcare RX Gardens and Blue Mound Food Pantry.

This year's effort got an early boost with a $30,000 match donation. “So a dollar is now two dollars,” said Lindsay Romano, content director for NowDecatur. “It’s a total of three $10,000 matching gifts.”

Sponsors of the event include WSOY along with the United Way, Dynagraphics, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Community Foundation of Macon County, the Herald & Review and several other Decatur organizations and businesses.

The drop-off donation site is only one opportunity to contribute to the event. A call center was set up with volunteers at the First Christian Church on MacArthur Road in Decatur. Matt Honnold was one of six volunteers answering the phones for donations. “There’s a script that the operators have,” he said. “But it’s not like a telemarketer situation. These guys are very conversationalists.”

Operators Donna Hahn and Zane Gottschalk took the early morning, three-hour shift. “It’s a nice conversation,” Hahn said. “The people are friendly. And you get to tell them Thank You. That’s important, that personal Thank You.”

Gottschalk is a Caterpillar employee. “I was able to use that volunteer day to take time off and be able to help serve the community,” he said.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and former Mayor Paul Osborne arrived at the Kroger location during the early morning hours to contribute to the event.

“This is the best day in Decatur,” Moore Wolfe said.

“It’s the greatest event of the year,” Osborne added. “In one day, you see what this community really is about.”

The mayors see the food drive as a positive event. “It’s something we really need in this community, especially this year,” Osborne said.

“The real Decatur shines on this day,” Moore Wolfe added. “All the negatives you hear, all of the things people say, it’s all gone. This is what we do best, and that’s taking care of one another.”

