Watch now: A Decatur girl's birthday 'gifts' will help other children

“She has a heart of gold,” Katie Price said. “She just cares for people.”

Although Ava is a compassionate person, the gift request was a surprise to the family.

“She came up with it in December at Christmas,” her mother said. “She figured she was blessed and didn’t need anything else.”

The initial goal was $300, which was met within 12 hours. They then aimed for $500.

“We met that by the next day,” her mother said. “She ended up with $750. That was in two days.”

Past birthdays have included sleepovers and art parties. Ava was still able to celebrate her birthday with friends as well as a night out with her father. She was happy others, such as teachers and other relatives, enjoyed her birthday through the knowledge that their donations helped other children.

The birthday gift idea of donating to a children’s hospital came to Ava after watching a movie.

“There was a little boy and these doctors helped him,” she said.

The heart-warming story didn’t only create her recent birthday idea. When Ava grows up, she plans to become a pediatric nurse.